Employee accused of stealing nearly $2K from restaurant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman is accused of stealing nearly $2,000 from the Louisville restaurant where she worked.

MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

According to an arrest report, the owner of Indi's Fast Food Restaurant at 3820 W. Market Street noticed a large discrepancy between the amount of money in the cash register and the amount of chicken sold on June 2 and 3. When she pulled the register's records, she noticed a large number of voided transactions. She told police she then matched surveillance video from inside the restaurant to the times of the voided transactions. She observed an employee accepting cash for payment of food orders, placing the money in her pocket, and voiding the previous transaction.

Additional money was missing from the register on June 6 and 7.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Police: Gay slur led to attack with metal toaster

+ 7-year-old on Parkland violence: 'It makes me feel sad'

+ Teens come to the rescue of friend hurt in pool accident

Aireal L. Tarver, 19, was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.