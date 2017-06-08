The Latest: Man kicked by cops in critical with burns

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on a man seen on video being kicked and dragged by police after a fiery crash involving another man (all times local):
12:30 p.m.
A hospital spokeswoman says a man seen on video being kicked by New Jersey police officers after a chase involving a different man is in critical condition with burns.
Miguel Feliz was undergoing surgery Thursday morning at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston.
His brother says Feliz suffered burns on 30 percent of his body after the Sunday night chase ended in a fiery crash. He says his brother was "not doing well."
A video appears to show Jersey City police kicking and dragging Feliz after the automobile chase. Officials have confirmed Feliz was not the person being chased by officers.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said Thursday the chase and subsequent dragging of Feliz represented a series of poor judgment calls and said charges will be sought against the officers.
___
Noon.
A man seen on video being kicked by police officers after a police chase involving a different man is undergoing surgery for burns suffered when the chase ended in a fiery crash.
The brother of Miguel Feliz tells Univision he suffered burns on 30 percent of his body and is "not doing well." Ramon Feliz says he can't understand how police mistook his brother for the suspect.
A video of the Sunday night police action appears to show Jersey City police kicking and dragging Feliz after the automobile chase. Officials have confirmed Feliz was not the person being chased by officers.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said Thursday the chase and subsequent dragging of Feliz represented "poor decision after poor decision" and said charges will be sought against the officers.
___
10:30 a.m.
New Jersey authorities are investigating a video that appears to show Jersey City police kicking and dragging a bystander after an automobile chase that ended in a fiery crash.
A police spokesman said investigators have determined the person in the video, who also suffered burns, is not the person who was being pursued by police Sunday night.
In a tweet posted Wednesday, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop called the behavior "unacceptable" and said he would pursue termination or "criminal charges as appropriate."
A video obtained by Univision shows police kicking at a man and dragging him into the roadway in the moments after the crash. A police union official said the video "clearly shows" the officers acted quickly to extinguish the flames and pull the man to safety.
___
Associated Press writer Claudia Torrens contributed to this story.
