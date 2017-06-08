SLIDESHOW: Bryson Tiller dedicates new basketball courts at Wyandotte Park

On Tuesday, Tiller posted a heartfelt message on Instagram and invited his fans to meet him at Wyandotte Park for the event. Hundreds showed up. He spent more than an hour greeting his fans and taking pictures with them.More >>
Platinum selling recording artist and Louisville native Bryson Tiller teamed up with Nike to refurbish the basketball courts at Wyandotte Park.
WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team meteorologist Ryan Hoke's storm-chasing adventure took him from the area of Sidney, Nebraska down to Sterling, Colorado on Wednesday.
Once unenthusiastic about covering UofL baseball, John Boel eventually realize he's never covered a group of people more joyful and gracious.
Police said a semi was turning when another vehicle slammed into the back of it at Dixie Highway and Stites Station Road.
