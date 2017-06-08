Kitten shot multiple times with BB gun; reward for arrest increases

Pellets in Ziggy's front and back legs were removed during surgery. (Source: Metro Animal Services)

LOUISVILLE, KY - The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot a kitten in Polo Fields has increased to $2,000.

The five-week-old kitten, named Ziggy, was found injured in the 17100 block of Polo Fields on May 30.

She was taken to the Kentucky Humane Society, where it was discovered she had a BB pellet lodged in her head and her front left leg, according to KHS.

A third wound on one of the kitten's back legs was filled with maggots.

The pellets in Ziggy's front and back leg were removed during surgery, but KHS doctors said it is currently too dangerous to remove the pellet from her head.

The kitten may have hearing damage from the pellet wounds, but she is eating well and walking on her own, according to KHS.

Neighbors in the Polo Fields area have offered $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. That donation was matched by an anonymous donor on Thursday.

The case is being investigated by Louisville Metro Animal Services. If no arrest is made within six months, the money will be donated to help shelter animals.

Donations can be made in honor of Ziggy here.

