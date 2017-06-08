Alonso: I'll be back with McLaren, if we're winning - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Alonso: I'll be back with McLaren, if we're winning

(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP). McLaren driver Fernando Alonso, of Spain, salutes the crowd as he arrives for an autograph session at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP). McLaren driver Fernando Alonso, of Spain, salutes the crowd as he arrives for an autograph session at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Montreal.
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

MONTREAL (AP) - Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso says he will be back with McLaren Honda next year "if we are winning."

Alonso said at the Canadian Grand Prix on Thursday that he will make a decision based on whether the team is competitive, saying: "If we are winning before September or something like that, I will make a decision, I will stay."

Honda has struggled with its engine this year. Alonso's best finish this year is 11th, in Russia.

He skipped Monaco last month and ran the Indy 500 instead, where he led 27 laps before a blown engine knocked him out of the race with 20 laps to go.

Alonso says that shows he can get into any car in any circuit and be competitive.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Under Trump, old deportation orders get new life

    Under Trump, old deportation orders get new life

    Thursday, June 8 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-06-08 18:54:52 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-06-08 18:54:52 GMT
    For years, thousands of immigrants have checked in regularly with federal deportation agents to show they've been following the country's laws even though they don't have a legal right to be here.More >>
    For years, thousands of immigrants have checked in regularly with federal deportation agents to show they've been following the country's laws even though they don't have a legal right to be here.More >>

  • Arkansas panel ends investigation over execution drugs

    Arkansas panel ends investigation over execution drugs

    Thursday, June 8 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-06-08 18:54:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-06-08 18:54:48 GMT
    The Arkansas Medical Board isn't pursuing an investigation into how drugs used to execute four inmates in April was obtained after the panel's attorney said he found no evidence that any doctors licensed by the...More >>
    The Arkansas Medical Board isn't pursuing an investigation into how drugs used to execute four inmates in April was obtained after the panel's attorney said he found no evidence that any doctors licensed by the state were involved.More >>

  • WWII veteran's remains return home after missing 74 years

    WWII veteran's remains return home after missing 74 years

    Thursday, June 8 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-06-08 18:54:47 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 2:54 PM EDT2017-06-08 18:54:47 GMT
    The body of a U.S. Army airman missing for decades after his plane crashed over India is returning home to be buried alongside his parents in rural Georgia.More >>
    The body of a U.S. Army airman missing for decades after his plane crashed over India is returning home to be buried alongside his parents in rural Georgia.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly