Couple arrested in Bullitt County for alleged abuse of 2-month-old child

Both Sickles and Meyer were arrested on criminal abuse charges. (Source: Bullitt Co. Detention Center)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police in Shepherdsville arrested two adults Thursday in connection with the alleged abuse of a two-month-old child.

The child was medically examined at Norton Children's Hospital for possible abuse, according to Shepherdsville Police. During that evaluation, hospital staff reportedly discovered several serious injuries including a hole in the baby's esophagus, facial bruising and a spinal injury.

Doctors at Norton Children's described the injuries to SPD to be "inflicted physical abuse".

Brandon Meyer, 24, was arrested on one count of first-degree criminal abuse (Child 12 or under) and one count of second-degree assault. Police believe Meyer is the boyfriend of the baby's mother.

Amber Sickles, 19, was arrested on one count of first-degree criminal abuse. She is the infant's mother.

