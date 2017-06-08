Church bus crashes in Atlanta area; fire chief says 21 hurt

By KATIE FOODYAssociated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A church bus carrying high school students and adults has crashed in the Atlanta area, and a fire chief says at least 21 people have been hurt.

Fulton County Fire Chief Larry Few said crews are working to cut another person out of the bus Thursday but their condition was not immediately available. Firetrucks and ambulances swarmed the area near Atlanta's airport. The bus was on top of another vehicle.

Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama, posted on its Facebook page that a bus with its student ministry mission crashed on its way to the airport.

Church education minister Terry Slay told WXIA-TV (http://on.11alive.com/2sjPzgW ) that the bus was carrying 11th- and 12th-graders, along with adults.

The post says there are "several serious injuries" but did not provide further details. Slay says some of the injuries are critical.

