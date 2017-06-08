Historic sign in downtown Louisville set to undergo renovations

The renovation project is expected to take around four months. (Source: Dale Mader, Wave 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Finance and Administration Cabinet announced Thursday that the historic L&N sign in downtown Louisville is temporarily coming down for renovations.

The L&N Building, constructed in the 1900s, currently houses the local health department. Offices for Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Administrative Offices of the Court, and the Department of Revenue are also in the building.

The iconic sign is scheduled to be removed on Saturday, according to a news release.

It will be stored in Frankfort, with the project expected to take around four months.

“We are taking every possible precaution to protect the sign during the extensive restoration project," Andrew Casebier, Director of the Division of Engineering and Contract Administration, said in the release.

Among the changes coming to the sign are the addition of an energy-efficient LED neon system, and repairs to the steel support system.

It's been more than 30 years since the sign has been completely restored.

