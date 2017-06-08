Cats and Cards fans gear up for Super Regional

Cards fan Don Burbrink said he's still not over the loss to the Cats during football season. (Source: Andreina Centlivre, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Baseball was the hot topic on UofL’s campus Thursday.

Wildcats and Cardinals fans both made their case on why their team would be the only team from Kentucky to make it to Omaha in 2017.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

"I hate that we are playing UK," Cards fan Don Burbrink said.

"I'm thinking the Cats," Cats fan Craig Kuhn added.

This is the first time that UofL and UK have faced off in the baseball Super Regional. Tickets for the showdown at Patterson Field sold out in just hours.

"The football loss was one that was about ready to kill me," Burbrink said. "I'm still not over that one yet."

Burbrink told WAVE 3 News he wasn't able to get tickets to see the Cards redeem themselves against the Cats.

A few tickets are available on third party vendor sites like StubHub, ranging from $50 to over $300 dollars a ticket.

"It’s important for our fans to experience a tremendous event," Mark Jurich said. "A lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes, and this is something we have had great prep for."

RELATED STORIES

+ John Boel: Field of bad sports dreams changes at CWS, thanks to UofL team

+ Kent Taylor: Is this the biggest weekend ever for baseball in Louisville?

+ COLUMN: Latest NCAA event showcases Louisville as a baseball city

Burbrink says UofL's efforts to grow its baseball is showing with this being their fourth super regional.

"Following them and watching them has been very interesting this year," Burbrink said. "They have done a really good job."



For Cats fans in Louisville, they said they are excited to see their team playing for the first time in the NCAA Super Regional.

"It's going to be tough," Kuhn said. "It's unfortunate that both teams are playing each other to go to Omaha, but Kentucky all the way."

With limited parking near Patterson Stadium, free parking and a shuttle will be available at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.



UofL is also expecting capacity crowds, so fans are encouraged to pick up their tickets in advance.

The first game in the series starts Friday at noon.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.