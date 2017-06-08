Covington man accused of propositioning teen for sex

A Northern Kentucky man is in jail in Hamilton County after police said he tried to pay a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Jerry Rice is charged with importuning after court documents said he offered a girl $75 dollars so that he could touch her.

Through Facebook, the girl said no, but agreed to still hang out with Rice.

Rice remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond.

He's due back in court June 19.

