Attorneys for 2016 DUI suspect file for work, medical release

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several motions were filed in court Thursday, for a man charged with killing a former UofL cheerleader in a DUI crash and leaving the scene.

The defense team for Brad Caraway asked for work release and medical release for their client. He's currently on home incarceration.

Shanae Moorman died in the crash in August 2016 on I-64 near Gene Snyder Freeway.

Caraway's attorney is also asking for DNA testing. The judge has not yet ruled on any of the motions.

The case returns to court in August. Trial is set to begin in March 2017.

