Suspects charged in Bardstown teen's murder plead not guilty

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four people arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Bardstown teen entered not guilty pleas Thursday.

Shelmontay Adams, Alexis Gribbins, Torique Griffin and Damion Murphy face complicity to murder and robbery charges in Nelson County. The charges are in connection to the death of Cameron Williamson in May.

The four appeared separately, but the public defender representing them tried to get the judge to lower their bond from $1 million. That request was denied.

"There's no sympathy in their eyes, there's no remorse, and they deserve everything they're going to get," Crystal Bartley, mother of Cameron Williamson, said. "They took my son's life. I don't feel no remorse either for theirs."

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for January 2018.

