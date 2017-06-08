Feel Good Friday: Your weekly recap of uplifting stories

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here's a look back at five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.

1. Anything can happen on live television, as this clip proves. WAVE 3 Sports Director Kent Taylor was quick on his feet and handled it with poise.

2. 95-year-old man makes 100-mile weekly trip to take his girlfriend dancing.

3. A quick-thinking motorist in Illinois came to the aid of a stranger by jumping through a moving car’s open window.

4. SLIDESHOW: Bryson Tiller dedicates new basketball courts at Wyandotte Park.

5. An abandoned Owensboro home in the historic district has a brand new look after a special city renovation project.

