Feel Good Friday: Your weekly recap of uplifting stories

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here's a look back at five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.
1. Anything can happen on live television, as this clip proves. WAVE 3 Sports Director Kent Taylor was quick on his feet and handled it with poise.
2. 95-year-old man makes 100-mile weekly trip to take his girlfriend dancing.
3. A quick-thinking motorist in Illinois came to the aid of a stranger by jumping through a moving car’s open window.
4. SLIDESHOW: Bryson Tiller dedicates new basketball courts at Wyandotte Park.
5. An abandoned Owensboro home in the historic district has a brand new look after a special city renovation project.
