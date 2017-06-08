5 Questions on Rock Creek Horse Show

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you drive by Seneca Park in Louisville between Thursday and Sunday, you’ll see horse trailers taking up every inch of available parking space.

This is a sign the annual Rock Creek Horse Show is going on. This year, they are celebrating 80 years of the five-night Louisville classic, which takes place at the Rock Creek Riding Club.

The event began Wednesday night and it runs through Sunday, with Friday and Saturday being the championship nights. For those who love to watch the beauty of horses, it’s a wonderful setting. Not only can you get up close to the horses, you can also tour the Victorian Clubhouse that’s on the grounds, and believed to be over 150 years old.

Those showing their horses come from coast to coast and even other countries, such as England, Germany and South Africa. Some celebrities are also frequent visitors, such as actor William Shatner. Shatner won’t be there this year but has several horses entered for competition.

Here are my five questions with David Mount, the President of the Rock Creek Riding Club:

1) How has this show been able to succeed for 80 years?

The show has been able to succeed for 80 years mainly because of its unique and quirky location, a park-like setting in the middle of the city. Also, what sets it apart from other shows is that it is more than just a horse show. There is a county fair-type atmosphere, and it is a place for people to socialize in a more laid-back setting.

2) What makes it so prominent?

The show was originally known as the first leg of the Saddlebred triple crown (along with Lexington Junior League and the World's Championship Horse Show at the Kentucky State Fair). The American Saddlebred is a breed with deep Kentucky roots and there are many prominent barns in the Louisville, Shelby County and Lexington areas that support the show year after year, along with many barns from other states.

3) For those who don’t ride, what should they pay attention to?

For those who don't ride, they should simply sit back and enjoy the beauty and grace of the majestic American Saddlebred. It's a breed that not only can walk, trot and canter, but also can be taught to do two extra gaits, the slow gait and rack, which is unique to the breed.

4) Parking can be an issue …what do you suggest?

There is free parking with a shuttle in a designated parking lot in the park and we have valet parking available adjacent the show grounds.

5) If this inspires someone to start riding, how can they do that?

If someone is inspired to start riding, they can stop by the American Saddlebred Horse Association booth at the show or log on to asha.net to find a close by lesson barn.

