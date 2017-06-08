Robby Albarado returns to racing, just in time for the Belmont S - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Robby Albarado returns to racing, just in time for the Belmont Stakes

By Kent Taylor, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Robby Albarado is back. 

He returned to riding on Thursday at Churchill Downs. Albarado suffered a broken ankle in a spill at Keeneland on April 23. 

"It feels great to be back," Albarado told WAVE 3 Sports. "Six weeks off, it feels wonderful just to be at the track and competing at this level again, man it's pretty exciting."

The injury cost Albarado a chance to ride in Kentucky Derby 143. He had the mount on J Boys Echo. Trainer Dale Romans will give him a leg up on the colt on Saturday at Belmont Park for the Belmont Stakes. 

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Cards and Cats pick opening game starters, set to battle in NCAA Super Regional
UofL's McKay named Player of the Year by Baseball America
John Boel: Field of bad sports dreams changes at CWS, thanks to UofL team

"I've ridden him quite a few times, so I kind of know him well," Albarado said. "He worked extremely well this week before he left for New York. It's a matter of a horse that can stay the distance. His sire, Mineshaft, was three for three at Belmont Park." 

The Belmont Stakes can be seen on Saturday live on WAVE 3 News and NBC. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. with post time set for 6:37 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly