Robby Albarado returns to racing, just in time for the Belmont Stakes

Robby Albarado is back.

He returned to riding on Thursday at Churchill Downs. Albarado suffered a broken ankle in a spill at Keeneland on April 23.

"It feels great to be back," Albarado told WAVE 3 Sports. "Six weeks off, it feels wonderful just to be at the track and competing at this level again, man it's pretty exciting."

The injury cost Albarado a chance to ride in Kentucky Derby 143. He had the mount on J Boys Echo. Trainer Dale Romans will give him a leg up on the colt on Saturday at Belmont Park for the Belmont Stakes.

"I've ridden him quite a few times, so I kind of know him well," Albarado said. "He worked extremely well this week before he left for New York. It's a matter of a horse that can stay the distance. His sire, Mineshaft, was three for three at Belmont Park."

The Belmont Stakes can be seen on Saturday live on WAVE 3 News and NBC. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. with post time set for 6:37 p.m.

