Cards and Cats pick opening game starters, set to battle in NCAA Super Regional

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Two programs, one state, one spot in the College World Series up for grabs. Kentucky at Louisville, a best of three series, starting on Friday at 12 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium.

"It's hard to say favorites as we've seen the parity in college baseball, it's whoever throws strikes, makes all the plays and gets some timely hits," UofL head coach Dan McDonnell said. His Cards are making their fifth straight appearance in an NCAA Super Regional. They've been to Omaha three times.

"If you can be brutally honest, which from day one, that's what I've done with our guys, our programs are in two different places, right, I mean everybody knows that," UK head coach Nick Mingione said. "They're in five straight Super Regionals, this is our first one ever, but for the state of Kentucky, man, how awesome is this, the fact that people are talking about baseball right now in June, with both programs, I mean how could that not be good for the state."

The Cats will start left-hander Zack Thompson. The freshman is 8-2 with a 3.52 ERA. SEC Pitcher of the Year Sean Hjelle figures to start on Saturday.

He is 11-3 with a 3.75 ERA.

The Cards will start Kade McClure. The 6'7" junior is 7-3 with a 3.63 ERA. National Player of the Year Brendan McKay figures to start on Saturday. He is 9-3 with a 2.31 ERA.

