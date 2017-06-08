Kentucky Sweet 16 Softball: Harrison vs. Owensboro Catholic - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kentucky Sweet 16 Softball: Harrison vs. Owensboro Catholic

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

To Owensboro Catholic taking on Harrison County.

Bottom of the first and Harrison has a runner on second and they will strike first getting the hit sailing it into the outfield that will bring one on home they take the 1-0 lead.

