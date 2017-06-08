Dare to Care kicks off Summer Food program

Dare to Care kicked off its Summer Food program Thursday, with a cookout at the California Community Center. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dare to Care kicked off its Summer Food program Thursday, with a cookout at the California Community Center.

The program provides meals at more than 30 locations, Monday through Friday. Some locations serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Thursday's dinner was burgers, corn on the cob and watermelon.

"The food here is coming from our community kitchen," Annette Ball of Dare to Cares said. "It's from Dare to Care's food bank. Our chefs have prepared it today and it goes out hot, so all of our sites get a hot meal in the evenings.

They also had a mini farmer's market set up, to teach kids about the importance of eating fruits and vegetables.

