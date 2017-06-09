Crews respond to structure fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews responded to a working fire in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street early Friday morning.

The call came in around midnight, Metrosafe confirms.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Once on scene, crews found a two-story building on fire.

The building is believed to be vacant.

WAVE 3 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.