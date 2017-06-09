Witness says slain Ohio man's car moved after police gunshot

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool). Assistant prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid, right, questions University of Cincinnati police Lt. Tim Barge after opening statements in the retrial of Ray Tensing, second from left, joined by defense at...

CINCINNATI (AP) - A woman has testified in a police officer's murder retrial that she's certain she heard a gunshot before the car driven by an unarmed black motorist moved.

Alicia Napier took the stand for the state Friday during the second day of testimony in defendant Ray Tensing's case. The fired white University of Cincinnati police officer says he feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the traffic stop.

The defense suggested Napier was distracted by her children and based some of her story on video she watched later.

DuBose was driving DaShonda Reid's car when Tensing stopped him for a missing front license plate in 2015. Reid testified it had bad brakes. She was DuBose's fiancee.

Tensing's first trial ended with a hung jury in November.

