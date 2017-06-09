One critically injured in downtown wreck

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was hurt in an accident involving a motorcycle early Friday morning.

The accident took place just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday, in the 1000 block of Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

One person was taken from that wreck to University Hospital with "life-threatening injuries", Metrosafe confirms.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown.

