Police: Three injured in Covington shooting

Photo from the scene

Covington Police responded to a shooting at the City Heights apartment complex just after midnight Friday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

At least three people were taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Police are searching for a suspect. Further information has not been released.

