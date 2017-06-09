LEADING OFF: Russell's 'serious allegation,' Pedroia returns

(AP Photo/John Minchillo). Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

RUSSELL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ALLEGATIONS

It's unclear when All-Star shortstop Addison Russell will return to the Chicago Cubs amid domestic violence allegations. His wife, Melisa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a user named @carlierreed - described by Melisa as a close friend - accused Russell of "mentally and physically abusing her." The posts have been deleted.

The Cubs told Russell not to come to the ballpark Thursday for a game against the Rockies. Russell issued a statement saying the allegations were "false and hurtful," while Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein called it "a very serious allegation" and "something we had to deal with immediately." Epstein was not sure when Russell will rejoin the team, although the shortstop is not suspended.

READY TO GO

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia is expected to come off the disabled list and return to the lineup when Boston opens a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Pedroia has been sidelined since May 30 with a sprained left wrist. The four-time All-Star and 2008 AL MVP is batting .292 with two homers and 21 RBIs. Left-hander Brian Johnson will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to start for the Red Sox, his first major league appearance since a five-hit shutout May 27 against Seattle.

DL FOR DALLAS

Houston hopes to learn more about Dallas Keuchel's status after the ace went on the disabled list Thursday with neck discomfort. Keuchel returned to Houston to be examined after being scratched from a start Wednesday with what the Astros initially called an illness. The left-hander is 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA in 11 starts for the Astros, who have the best record in the major leagues.

STRUGGLING ACE

Julio Teheran was expected to lead Atlanta's rotation, but his 5.40 ERA is almost two runs higher than his 3.54 career average as he prepares to face Matt Harvey and the New York Mets. Teheran has struggled to adjust to the Braves' new SunTrust Park, where he is 1-4 with an 8.40 ERA in six starts. He is 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA in six road starts. Teheran (5-4) has won two straight but allowed a combined 10 runs in the two games, including seven runs in five innings in a 13-8 win at Cincinnati on Sunday.

BACK AT IT

Twins right-hander Ervin Santana tries to rebound against San Francisco following his worst start of the season. Santana (7-3, 2.44) allowed seven runs in four innings in a game against the Angels last time out. Giants left-hander Matt Moore (2-6, 5.22) gave up five runs in four innings in his previous outing against Philadelphia.

