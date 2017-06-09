NCAA Super Regional: What you need to know before heading to Jim Patterson Stadium

UK and UofL face each other for the first time in a Super Regional beginning Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Information released from University of Louisville:

PARKING / SHUTTLE

Ample free parking will be available throughout the Louisville Regional at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium (PJCS), home of the UofL football team. Fans should park in the Bronze Lot, entering at lot D off Floyd Street on the south end of the stadium.

Located just a short walk from Jim Patterson Stadium, fans can also utilize the free shuttle from PJCS with pick-up located near the Central Avenue overpass along the StreetFest path in the Bronze Lot.

Shuttle services, which will run every 5-8 minutes, will begin one hour prior to the game each day and will continue until approximately 30 minutes following the completion of the game. The shuttle will begin running at 11 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Limited parking will also be available in the additional lots surrounding Jim Patterson Stadium, including the lot located at Central Avenue and Third Street across from the stadium.

WILL CALL / TICKET PICK-UP

With capacity crowds expected, fans are encouraged to purchase and pick-up tickets in advance to avoid long will call lines on game day. Tickets can be picked up at the Louisville Cardinals Ticket Office, located at Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. No tickets will be mailed. Fans who purchased their tickets online can use the "Print at Home" option, click here for more information. Tickets may also be added to a mobile device via your My Cardinals Account for entry into the stadium.

Jim Patterson Stadium ticket windows will open at 10:30 a.m., on Friday. Will Call will be located near the main gates of the stadium. Player Pass List entrance will be located at the third base gate.

PROHIBITED ITEMS POLICY

The University of Louisville is dedicated to providing a safe and secure environment in which to enjoy events. Items not permitted into the stadium include, but are not limited to:

Firearms or weapons of any kind

Fireworks of any kind

Glass or plastic bottles, cans, coolers, containers, food or beverages of any kind

Air horns, whistles, artificial noise makers

Illegal drugs or chemicals

Laser pens and pointers

Inflated baseballs or any other ball of any shape or size

Umbrellas

Oversized bags and backpacks

Lawn chairs

Animals (except service dogs)

Unapproved pamphlets, handouts, advertising items, etc.

Strollers

Skateboards, rollers blades, roller skates, roller shoes, etc

Any unapproved flags or banners of any shape or size

Anyone with an item that does not pass security measures will be asked to either return the item to their vehicle or dispose of it before entering Jim Patterson Stadium. Oversized bags and backpacks are not allowed in Jim Patterson Stadium. String or cinch bags, purses and diaper bags may be brought into the stadium but will be searched at the gate inspection area. Please be aware that prohibited items, policies and security parameters may be modified from event to event as security levels change.