The Latest: Murray leads Wawrinka 2-1 in semifinal

PARIS (AP) - The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Top-ranked Andy Murray has won the third set against Stan Wawrinka 7-5 to take the lead in the French Open semifinals.

The third-seeded Wawrinka, who had won the last four games of the second set, took the first three games of the third before Murray rallied, clinching it on the first of two set points when the Swiss player hit into the net.

There were five breaks of serve in the 12 games.

Murray won the first set 7-6 (6) and Wawrinka won the second 6-3.

3:30 p.m.

Two years ago when he won the title at Roland Garros, Stan Wawrinka made headlines not only for his tennis, but also for his pink-checkered shorts.

The Swiss player has opted for traditional white Bermuda shorts this year, but his shoes are drawing some attention.

The symbols of the three places where he won Grand Slam titles - a kangaroo for the Australian Open, the Eiffel Tower for Roland Garros and the Statue of Liberty for the U.S. Open - are printed on the back of his shoes, above the words "Stan" on his left and "The Man" on his right.

The same symbols are also displayed on the inside frame of his racket.

3:00 p.m.

Stan Wawrinka has won the second set against top-ranked Andy Murray to level the French Open semifinals.

The third-seeded Wawrinka broke Murray to love in the seventh game and broke again in the final game to win 6-3.

Murray won the first set 7-6 (6).

2:35 p.m.

Women's finalist Simona Halep is at Court Philippe Chatrier watching the men's semifinals at the French Open.

Halep, who will play unseeded Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday on the same court, was smiling and looking relaxed as she watched the match between Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

Alongside the third-seeded Halep was former tennis player Ion Tiriac, who won the doubles at Roland Garros in 1970, two years after reaching the singles quarterfinals.

2:15 p.m.

Top-ranked Andy Murray has won the opening set against third-seeded Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (6) in the French Open semifinals.

Murray, who fended off a set point in the tiebreaker, made only 10 unforced errors to Wawrinka's 23.

Murray dropped serve in the eighth game, but he broke right back.

1:00 p.m.

The first men's semifinal match at the French Open is underway.

Top-ranked Andy Murray of Britain is facing third-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Wawrinka is the 2015 champion at Roland Garros.

12:55 p.m.

Rafael Nadal can become only the third man in history to make 10 appearances in the final at one Grand Slam tournament with a victory over Dominic Thiem in the French Open semifinals.

Thiem, an Austrian seeded sixth at Roland Garros, is the only man to beat Nadal on clay this season.

They will be second on Court Philippe Chatrier, after top-ranked Andy Murray takes on third-seeded Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion.

Murray has dropped three sets in five matches at Roland Garros. Wawrinka, Nadal and Thiem have won every set so far.

