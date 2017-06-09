Vacant house catches fire in Portland neighborhood

The house, which is boarded up, was full of flames when firefighters arrived. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters spent Friday morning fighting a fire in the Portland neighborhood.

Crews were called to the 2300 block of Owen Street at about 6:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a vacant house that was boarded up.

It took 22 firefighters about 15 minutes to put out the flames.

No on was injured. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Crews respond to fire in Russell neighborhood

+ Police: Speeding motorcyclist dies in crash

+ Dare to Care kicks off Summer Food Program

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.