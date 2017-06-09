Crews battle fire in Cayce, KY

Fire crews in Fulton County, Kentucky are battling a blaze in Cayce, Kentucky on Friday, June 9.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Department, crews have been on the scene since around 4 a.m. Friday.

The location of the fire is unknown at this time as is the cause.

There is no word any injuries.

