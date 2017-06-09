No one injured in liquor store fire in Cayce, KY

Fire crews in Fulton County, Kentucky put out a fire at a liquor store in Cayce, Kentucky on Friday, June 9.

According to the Cayce fire chief, the fire started about 3:30 a.m. Friday at Hayden's Corner, located at the corner of Hwy 94 and CR 239. Crews arrived on the scene around 4 a.m.

The fire has been put out, but the cinder block construction of the building made it difficult to extinguish the flames.

No one was injured in the fire.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

