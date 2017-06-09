Red-hot Cavs lead Warriors 86-68 at half in NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with teammates after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 in Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

(RNN) - Inspired Cleveland jumped off to a 19-6 lead in the first quarter before exploding for a Finals record quarter total of 49 points on Friday night.

The second quarter featured more of the same as Cleveland set a Finals record with 86 first-half points.

The Cavs held a 49-33 lead at the end of the first quarter in a bid to stay alive in the 2017 Finals before a thunderous home crowd.

The home team was dominating on both ends of the court, forcing the Warriors into bad shots, and hustling for second chances on the offensive end. At one point in the first quarter, the Cavs held a 11-3 rebound advantage, but missed free throws kept the Cavs from adding to their lead.

Kevin Durant started helping the Warriors chip away at a Cavs lead, using two free throws to cut the lead to 31-25 with 3:19 left in the first quarter. At one point in the opening quarter, Durant accounted for 10 of Golden State’s points in a row.

A technical foul on the Warriors and accompanying made free throws helped the Cavs move the lead back to double digits.

A three by Kevin Love and a subsequent steal and layup helped the Cavs move out to a 46-29 advantage with about a minute left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Durant again tried to help the Warriors mount a comeback, hitting a memorable leaner before completing an old-fashioned three pointer to pulls Golden State to back within 11.

But JR Smith connected on a buzzer-beating extra-long three to move the lead to 60-45.

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James hit back-to-back baskets to extend the lead to 20 points, 69-49, as part of a 15-6 run.

Irving was on the mark on 10 of 12 shots from the field at one point in the opening period. The Cavs hit the 80 point-mark with 1:33 left in the half.

Golden State is on the verge of NBA history, attempting to become the first team to finish the playoffs undefeated.

A win Friday night against Cleveland (51-31 regular season) would seal the deal.

The Warriors (67-15) are also hoping to redeem an NBA Finals collapse from last season, losing to the Cavaliers after building a 3-1 lead.

They currently lead the best-of-seven series 3-0. The Warriors previously swept Portland, Utah and San Antonio.

The series also serves as a rubber match for the teams. Golden State won the NBA title in 2015 in six games over the Cavs, and Cleveland won last year in seven games. It's the first time the same two teams have met in the Finals for three consecutive years.

Should the Warriors complete the sweep, it would be first sweep in the Finals since 2007, when the San Antonio Spurs also swept the Cavaliers.

During the playoffs, most of Golden State's wins have not been close. In the Finals, they won Game 1 by 22, Game 2 by 19 and Game 3 by five after coming from behind.

One reason for the Warriors' dominant playoff run was the acquisition of Kevin Durant in the offseason. Durant averaged 25 points a game during the regular season and has scored 38, 33 and 31 against Cleveland, leading the team each time.

If the Cavaliers can orchestrate another comeback, they would become the first team in Finals history to erase a 3-0 deficit, and the first repeat winners since the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.