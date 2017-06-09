Warriors go for historic NBA Finals sweep

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with teammates after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 in Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

(RNN) - Golden State is on the verge of NBA history, attempting to become the first team to finish the playoffs undefeated.

A win Friday night against Cleveland (51-31 regular season) would seal the deal.

The Warriors (67-15) are also hoping to redeem an NBA Finals collapse from last season, losing to the Cavaliers after building a 3-1 lead.

They currently lead the best-of-seven series 3-0. The Warriors previously swept Portland, Utah and San Antonio.

The series also serves as a rubber match for the teams. Golden State won the NBA title in 2015 in six games over the Cavs, and Cleveland won last year in seven games. It's the first time the same two teams have met in the Finals for three consecutive years.

Should the Warriors complete the sweep, it would be first sweep in the Finals since 2007, when the San Antonio Spurs also swept the Cavaliers.

During the playoffs, most of Golden State's wins have not been close. In the Finals, they won Game 1 by 22, Game 2 by 19 and Game 3 by five after coming from behind.

One reason for the Warriors' dominant playoff run was the acquisition of Kevin Durant in the offseason. Durant averaged 25 points a game during the regular season and has scored 38, 33 and 31 against Cleveland, leading the team each time.

If the Cavaliers can orchestrate another comeback, they would become the first team in Finals history to erase a 3-0 deficit, and the first repeat winners since the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.

Game 4 is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET in Cleveland on ABC.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.