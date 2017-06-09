Detectives find large amounts of marijuana, cash in trafficking bust

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing charges in what police call a large scale marijuana trafficking operation.

Detectives served search warrants at Zachary Cissell's home on Nightingale Road and another home on East St. Catherine Street.

They found 21 pounds of marijuana, a large amount of cash and an AK-47 rifle at the St. Catherine house, according to a police report. Cissell was using the St. Catherine house to distribute the marijuana, police said.

Investigators determined a 17-year-old who was at that house was distributing marijuana for Cissell.

Police also searched Cissell's vehicle and another vehicle at UPS, where Cissell works. They found more than $10,000 in cash and 10-12 more pounds of marijuana, the report stated.

Taylor Greenwell is listed as a co-defendant in the case, but details about his involvement were not immediately available.

