Cool cops buy air conditioner for elderly man in need

FORT WORTH, TX (CNN/KTVT/RNN) – A 95-year-old man in Fort Worth, TX, was sleeping on his porch because his air conditioner was broken, and it was unbearably hot inside his home.

He couldn’t afford to buy new or get the old ones fixed. He did the only thing he knew to do.

He called 911.

The two responding officers checked things out and concluded that this was a true emergency. This was Texas, in June, the temperatures were brushing up against 90, and Julius Hatley was truly in trouble.

"His main AC unit was out, his central unit was out and his window units were also out," Officer William Margolis said.

He and his partner took an oath to protect and serve, and sometimes that means going the extra mile.

They went to Home Depot, chipped in $150 of their own money, and bought Julius some new window units.

When the folks at Home Depot heard the story, they did their part, too – managers and employees passed the hat and contributed another $150 toward the purchase.

The police department followed up, and sent a technician to see if anything else needed to be done.

Julius couldn't thank them enough, and said he was sleeping "cool as a cucumber."

Thanks to a couple of cops who did what they had to do for an elderly gentleman who had nowhere else to turn.

