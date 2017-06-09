Children practice reading in front of furry friends

Kids are staying sharp this summer by reading to shelter dogs. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Summer break means there are a lot of kids with a lot of free time.

In Hardin County, the animal shelter invited several kids to spend their time honing their reading skills while helping some special friends.

A group of children between the ages of five and 16 gathered at the animal shelter with books in their hands. The young children were there to read to the shelter dogs there.

"If every dog has a person and that child is reading to that dog, the dog will calm down and focus on the child," volunteer Jo Ellen Thomas said.

Thomas added that every child needs to practice reading over summer breaks.

"No kid can get too much practice reading, and in the summer time it gives them something to do," Thomas said.

Some looking a little apprehensive, the group walked into the kennels where a total of 32 adoptable dogs were temporarily housed.

Among the kids was Riley Weber, 11, confident in her reading skills.

Riley made her seat in front of a Pitbull mix named Gary and started reading her picture book, slow and steady.

Gary was initially very excited to have so many people visit the kennel at once, but as Riley read along, Gary seemed to settle down a bit. This kind of behavior is helpful to the shelter dogs, Thomas said.

"It teaches them that when someone comes to talk to them they should calm down so they get more attention," Thomas said.

Although it was clear that Gary did not understand a single word Riley was reading, Riley seemed to have a good time, as did others.

Thomas said through this, the dogs will learn to behave themselves around people.

"We always need adopters," Thomas said. "Right now all our large dog kennels are full."

The folks at Hardin County Animal Shelter say they hope that a new chapter will begin for each of the dogs there as soon as possible.

The Waggin' Tails Reading Program occurs every other Thursday during the summer at Hardin County Animal Shelter.

The next sessions are scheduled for June 22, July 6, July 20 and Aug. 3.

