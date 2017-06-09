Children practice reading in front of furry friends

On Tuesday, Tiller posted a heartfelt message on Instagram and invited his fans to meet him at Wyandotte Park for the event. Hundreds showed up. He spent more than an hour greeting his fans and taking pictures with them.More >>
On Tuesday, Tiller posted a heartfelt message on Instagram and invited his fans to meet him at Wyandotte Park for the event. Hundreds showed up. He spent more than an hour greeting his fans and taking pictures with them.More >>
Summer break means there are a lot of kids with a lot of free time.More >>
Summer break means there are a lot of kids with a lot of free time.More >>
According to the tracking number, the package was shipped on February 28, 2017, weighing four pounds. But the package never made it to Seymour.More >>
According to the tracking number, the package was shipped on February 28, 2017, weighing four pounds. But the package never made it to Seymour.More >>
Detectives served search warrants homes on Nightingale Road and East St. Catherine Street, as well as at UPS.More >>
Detectives served search warrants homes on Nightingale Road and East St. Catherine Street, as well as at UPS.More >>
Crews were called to the 2300 block of Owen Street at about 6:30 a.m.More >>
Crews were called to the 2300 block of Owen Street at about 6:30 a.m.More >>