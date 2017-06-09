Mother: Boyfriend stuck finger down baby's throat to stop crying

Both Sickles and Meyer were arrested on criminal abuse charges. (Source: Bullitt Co. Detention Center)

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A two-month-old baby is fighting for his life after being abused by his mother's boyfriend, according to police.

Amber Sickles, 19, and Brandon Meyer, 24, were arrested Thursday.

Sickles and Meyer were called to the Shepherdsville Police Department for a follow-up interview more than one week after Sickles' infant son showed signs of child abuse.

Police said the couple took the baby to Jewish South Hospital on June 1 because of unrelated issues. Upon exam, staff transferred the baby to Norton Children's Hospital after discovering signs of physical abuse.

Staff at Norton Children's Hospital told police the baby had a hole in his esophagus, which staff said was likely caused by sticking something down the baby's throat. The infant also suffered bruises to his face, a torn frenulum, a spinal injury from blunt force trauma, an abrasion to his neck and subcutaneous emphysema (air in the tissues under his skin).

The injuries almost killed him, according to hospital staff.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Detectives find large amounts of marijuana, cash in trafficking bust

+ Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

+ UofL Board member: Audit "paints a disturbing picture"

Sickles and Meyer were interviewed by police that day at the hospital. During the interview, Meyer said he may have "possibly grabbed the baby by his chin to get his pacifier in." Meyer described to police how he thought some of the baby's injuries may have happened, but police said it didn't match up to the exam results developed by the forensic team.

Meanwhile, Sickles told police she and her boyfriend didn't inflict any of the injuries. She also explained how she thought the baby may have suffered injuries, but again, it didn't match up to what the hospital staff concluded.

On June 8, the couple was called to the Shepherdsville Police Department for a follow-up interview with a detective.

During the interview, Sickles told police that Meyer would stick his finger down her son's throat to stop him from crying. She also described how Meyer would grab her infant's chin and slam him into his bassinet. She said her boyfriend had been treating the victim this way since he was at least five weeks old. Although she said she saw the aggressive behavior happen, she never told anyone.

When questioned on the same day, Meyer told police he had possibly grabbed the baby on his chin and that could've caused the bruising on his face.

Sickles and Meyer are charged with first degree criminal abuse. Meyer is also charged with one count of second degree assault (child 12 or under).

On Friday, both pleaded not guilty in Bullitt County Court. Judge Jennifer Porter set each of their bonds at $100,000 full cash.

Porter considers both of them a danger to others and has prohibited them from contacting each other and the baby. They're both scheduled for a probable cause hearing on June 19 in Bullitt County.

The infant is still under care at Norton Children's Hospital.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.