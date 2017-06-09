UPDATE: Person found dead under car in PRP

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was found dead under a car in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the 7400 block of Nancy Lane around 2 p.m.

Police said the victim is believed to have been suffering from dementia.

The original call was reported as a person hit by a vehicle.

Investigators are working to find out exactly what happened.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.