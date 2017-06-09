Speeding motorcyclist ID'd after deadly crash

Police said the man was riding at a high rate of speed leading up to the crash. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who was killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning has been identified.

Damien Allen was riding northbound in the 1000 block of East Chestnut Street in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, lost control and hit a fence, Louisville Metro Police said.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m.

Family members who were in a separate vehicle behind the man took him to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.

Police said Allen was riding at a high rate of speed and was not wearing a helmet.

No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.

A toxicology report will determine if alcohol or drugs were involved. Allen was not wearing a helmet.

