Cards beat Cats 5-2 in Super Regional opener

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Drew Ellis hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to propel UofL to a 5-2 win over Kentucky in game one of the Louisville Super Regional.

Kade McClure went 5 1/3 innings to get the win. The 6'7" junior struck out six Cats and only gave up three hits. He left to a standing ovation at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Kentucky's runs both came in the ninth inning off Cards closer Lincoln Henzman, including a solo home run by Evan White. Henzman struck out T.J. Collett with two men on base to end the game.

The Cards take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Super Regional. Game 2 is Saturday at 12 p.m. at Jim Patterson Stadium. The Cards will advance to the College World Series with a win. A UK win forces a deciding Game 3 Sunday, also at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Brendan McKay, a possible No. 1 overall pick at this month's Major League Baseball draft, is expected to start for UofL, while Sean Hjelle will go for UK.

