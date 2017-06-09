2 found dead inside NKY home - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2 found dead inside NKY home

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
(FOX19 NOW/Mike Schell) (FOX19 NOW/Mike Schell)
BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

An investigating is underway in Boone County after two people found dead inside a home Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the 5700 block of Hazel Drive in Florence at around 3 p.m. 

Additional details have not been released.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. 

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

