Window company donates new glass; vandalized restaurant also will get new puppy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – After a west Louisville restaurant was vandalized multiple times since opening, community members stepped up to help the business repair and recover.

According to Sweet Peaches owner, Pamela Haines, her phone has been ringing continuously since the story of the vandalism aired on WAVE 3 News. The owner of Stanely Shultze Glass company caught the story on WAVE 3 Sunrise and said he wanted to help.

On Friday, the glass repair company installed shatterproof glass in the front of the building.

“I don't know Stanley Shultze Company," Haines said. "I don't even know him. I don't know him, but thank you. Thank you."

Premier Sign Company also stopped by to replace the sign, only charging Haines cost for materials.

Haines said she’s overwhelmed with community support, and people offering to help in any way they can.

“One guy came in here he said, ‘I can't help get your glass fixed but I know you want a puppy, I have a puppy.’ So he's gonna give me a puppy,” Haines laughed.

“You know you think you're alone in the battle and the struggle and then people just come through.”

Even if the unbreakable glass doesn’t hold up its end of the deal, nothing can shatter Haines spirit.

“Even if it breaks, my hearts going to stay strong,” said Haines.

