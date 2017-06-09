UofL Foundation CFO placed on leave following 'disturbing' audit result

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The UofL Foundation's chief financial officer has been placed on leave just a day after the results of an audit were released.

Jason Tomlinson is now on paid leave.

The foundation's interim executive director, Keith Sherman, issued a short statement late Friday afternoon to WAVE3.com.

"Jason is on paid leave," he wrote. "We will have no further comment on the matter at this time."

Hidden records, unauthorized purchases and salaries paid for by shell corporations headlined the findings of the private audit of the UofL Foundation.

