FBI releases new wanted poster for Kentucky lawyer accused of fraud

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The FBI released a new wanted posted for Kentucky's Eric Conn.

Conn is wanted for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud and Wire Fraud, Mail Fraud, Wire Fraud and False Statements.

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Conn's arrest.

Here's the new poster:

Conn is the eastern Kentucky lawyer scheduled to be sentenced next month for defrauding the government of nearly $600 million. He was released on bail last year and pleaded guilty in March. He had been ordered to pay more than $30 million in damages.

Conn hasn't been seen since Friday, and the arrest warrant was issued Saturday after the FBI determined Conn had removed his electronic monitoring device. His whereabouts are unknown.

"He's desperate to flea, he's desperate to not be held accountable," Louisville FBI spokeswoman Amy Hess said. "We want people to exercise caution if they see him."

The federal judge who released Conn on bail last year did so despite testimony from an FBI agent that Conn had told at least six people he would flee the country to avoid prison.

