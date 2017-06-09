READ: Former Ramsey assistant's statement on UofL audit: 'It is riddled with inaccuracies'

LOUISVILLE, KY(WAVE) - The woman who was an assistant to former UofL President James Ramsey is speaking out about "inaccuracies" she found in the recent audit of the UofL Foundation.

When asked for comment in response to the audit, a representative for Kathleen Smith sent back the following extensive response, alleging the audit was "riddled with inaccuracies" and "didn't have to worry about fairness":

Smith was Ramsey's Chief of Staff, and in the audit, she is cited many times as trying to allegedly cover or destroy paper trails for some of the Foundation's activities.

