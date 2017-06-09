Rock truck crash causes backup in Caldwell County, KY

A rock truck crash is blocking traffic in Caldwell County, Kentucky on Friday, June 9.

The truck crash is blocking traffic on KY 70 at mile marker 7 in Caldwell County. The crash is along KY 70 between KY 1077 and KY 139 North.

Kentucky State Transportation expects traffic to be blocked for the next couple hours.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.