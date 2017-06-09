Kentucky Senate President issues statement on UofL Foundation audit

On Tuesday, Tiller posted a heartfelt message on Instagram and invited his fans to meet him at Wyandotte Park for the event. Hundreds showed up. He spent more than an hour greeting his fans and taking pictures with them.More >>
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers issued a statement Friday afternoon in response to the UofL Foundation audit.More >>
An assistant to former UofL President James Ramsey is speaking out about "inaccuracies" she found in the recent audit of the UofL Foundation.More >>
After a west Louisville restaurant was vandalized multiple times since opening, community members stepped up to help the business repair and recover.More >>
The FBI released a new wanted posted for Kentucky's Eric Conn.More >>
