Kentucky Senate President issues statement on UofL Foundation audit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers issued a statement Friday afternoon in response to the UofL Foundation audit.

This was the statement from Stivers:

“The University of Louisville Foundation audit further illustrated the need for a change in the University’s leadership as implemented in January through Senate Bill 12. While we took criticism for moving quickly on the measure, it was vital for the General Assembly to establish a definitive board of trustees. The board took immediate action to approve the University’s budget, start the search process for a new president, and begin righting the ship that is one of Kentucky’s largest postsecondary institutions.

This audit also justified the need for Governor Bevin’s original reorganization of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees, and the General Assembly further clarified guidelines for the governor to replace public university boards or individual members by passing Senate Bill 107 in March.

I agree with former State Auditor Adam Edelen in his statement that Thursday’s ‘University of Louisville findings are a total vindication of the news media and board of trustee reformers, a total indictment of the former administration and their enablers.’”

The audit was a scathing picture of corruption involving the UofL Foundation's financial dealings.

