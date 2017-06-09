Professional boxer held without bail on Russian gang charges

NEW YORK (AP) - A professional boxer a month away from a world middleweight championship bout has been ordered held without bail in New York to await trial in a Russian organized crime case.
Judge Katherine Forrest says allegations that Avtandil Khurtsidze was caught on video punching a confidential source in a gang investigation were enough to convince her he's a danger to the public.
A defense lawyer called the charges "unsubstantiated allegations."
Khurtsidze was arrested Wednesday as federal prosecutors unveiled charges against more than 30 people in a criminal enterprise blamed for extortion, gambling, narcotics trafficking and other crimes.
Khurtsidze uses the alias "The Kickboxer." He was scheduled to fight Billy Joe Saunders on July 8 at Copper Box Arena in London. The match has been postponed.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'More >>
Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to comeMore >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to comeMore >>
The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."More >>
Authorities are seeking a man who has used a backhoe in an attempt to steal money from an ATM at a bank outside WashingtonMore >>
Authorities are seeking a man who has used a backhoe in an attempt to steal money from an ATM at a bank outside WashingtonMore >>
In a step toward possible sainthood, the remains of a former slave have been moved to a Catholic cathedral in Denver so people can more easily honor her and pray for her helpMore >>
In a step toward possible sainthood, the remains of a former slave have been moved to a Catholic cathedral in Denver so people can more easily honor her and pray for her helpMore >>
Kevin Spacey is being very tight-lipped about his plans as host of Sunday night's Tony Awards, saying 'Everything's on the table.'More >>
Kevin Spacey is being very tight-lipped about his plans as host of Sunday night's Tony Awards, saying 'Everything's on the table.'More >>
A jury that heard seven hours of testimony from a woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her may soon hear statements he made in an earlier depositionMore >>
A jury that heard seven hours of testimony from a woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her may soon hear statements he made in an earlier depositionMore >>
President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement could accelerate damage to his family's real estate empire in the coming decades, especially his properties that lie just feet from the encroaching sea in low-lying South FloridaMore >>
President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement could accelerate damage to his family's real estate empire in the coming decades, especially his properties that lie just feet from the encroaching sea in low-lying South FloridaMore >>