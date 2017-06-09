GCCS superintendent to recommend to close two schools

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Two southern Indiana schools may soon be back on the chopping block.

Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrew Melin says he plans to present a recommendation to the board to close Maple Elementary and Spring Hill Elementary.

This isn't the first time both elementary schools have faced closure.

Melin said both schools only have around 200 students and the district could save significant money if they are shut down.

“The board hasn't voted on it, we haven't even discussed it,” school board member Katie Hutchinson said.

It's not a new conversation, but one that is sure to ramp up again as next school year may be the last for the two beloved elementary schools.

“It's an emotional situation because they are schools, and they are schools in neighborhoods, and we greatly respect those neighborhoods, those kids and those families,” Melin said.

Melin said there are some fundamental problems with Maple and Spring Hill and it has nothing to do with the education.

“Opportunities and services because they are so small, we don't have enough resources to go around,” Melin said.

He said the cost of keeping both buildings open is far greater than any other Greater Clark school. He estimates the district could save more than a $1 million a year if they are closed. Hutchinson said she's open to discuss, but is leery.

“Closing schools increases the chances that neighborhoods deteriorate,” Hutchinson said.

Betty Green lives in a low-income housing apartment and doesn't have a car. When her children were in school, she depended on being able to walk there.

“To see the school where your kid's at, you know where your kid's at, if you want to go visit your kid at school you can,” Green said.

She said it would be hard for other parents in her complex to stay involved if Spring Hill closed.

“If they way out somewhere, there ain't no way,” Green said.

Hutchinson also worries downtown growth and development Jeffersonville could lead to an influx of people moving in.

“So what happens when that happens, and those families come, where do we put those students,” Hutchinson said.

The decision will ultimately be up to the school board. Melin said he hopes to have a recommendation to present to the board in the next several weeks. If approved, Melin says no jobs would be lost within the district.

