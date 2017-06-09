UK, UofL fans renew rivalry inside -- and outside -- baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some views were still available for those not lucky enough to claim one of the 6,200 tickets that sold out quickly for the UofL-UK NCAA Super Regional series.

UofL fan Joseph Whalen watched from afar.

"(My) ladder is for getting on the roofs and enjoying the games," he said from his Third Street rooftop perch about a half block from Jim Patterson Stadium, where the Cards claimed a 5-2 win in Friday's Game One.

Whalen bleeds red, but has some relatives who are UK fans.

"My cousins all come over," he said. "My mom is a big UK fan, so everyone is enjoying it."

From the rooftop, Whalen saw his squad score twice in the first inning and build a 5-0 lead. But that didn't discourage Big Blue Nation.

"To see our first year coach ... he is hungry and I love it, and i think it invigorates the fan base to be hungry like that," UK fan Justin Leonard said. "We are all on board. We are all in. We are ready to do it."

Leonard watched from inside the stadium, and took some trash talk from UofL fans with a smile on his face, not to mention a Wildcat on his T-shirt. He said he enjoys the instate rivalry.

"(It is) big in every way -- football, basketball and now baseball," Leonard said. "I feel like we are coming up."

Friday marked UK's first-ever appearance in a Super Regional. The Cats scored twice in the ninth inning but their late rally fell short. Game Two is tomorrow and if UK can avenge Friday's setback, a third game will decide who heads to Omaha for the College World Series.

"The more baseball, the better," Whalen said.

