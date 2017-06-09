APNewsBreak: Gianforte to plead guilty to assault charge

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte of Montana will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before being elected the state's only congressman last month, a prosecutor said Friday.
The Republican technology entrepreneur will enter his plea in court on Monday, when he is scheduled to be arraigned and sentenced on the misdemeanor charge, Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert told The Associated Press.
Gianforte requested the court hearing after reaching a civil settlement this week.
Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs over claims that Gianforte knocked Jacobs to the ground when the reporter asked him a question May 24.
As part of the settlement, Jacobs said he would not object to Gianforte entering a plea of no contest, or nolo contendere, meaning Gianforte would concede to the charge without admitting guilt.
But Lambert said Gianforte will plead guilty.
"He is not going to be entering a nolo contendere plea," Lambert said. "He's going to be pleading guilty."
Gianforte spokesman Shane Scanlon did not return telephone and text messages seeking comment.
Misdemeanor assault convictions in Montana carry a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $500 fine.
Lambert said he will recommend a penalty to Justice of the Peace Rick West at Monday's hearing, but declined to disclose his recommendation.
Jacobs said Gianforte "body slammed him" after the reporter asked a question about the Congressional Budget Office's analysis of a health care bill that passed the U.S. House.
Audio of the encounter taken by Jacobs recorded sounds of a scuffle, followed by Gianforte yelling for the reporter to "get the hell out of here."
Jacobs signed a release agreeing not to sue Gianforte. In exchange, Gianforte wrote a letter of apology to Jacobs and pledged to donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Both Gianforte and Jacobs have said in statements they want to put the episode behind them.
Gianforte is expected to be sworn in next month after defeating Democrat Rob Quist in the special congressional election May 25 to serve the remainder of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's term.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>
Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'More >>
Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'More >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to comeMore >>
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to comeMore >>
The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James ComeyMore >>
Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."More >>
Authorities are seeking a man who has used a backhoe in an attempt to steal money from an ATM at a bank outside WashingtonMore >>
Authorities are seeking a man who has used a backhoe in an attempt to steal money from an ATM at a bank outside WashingtonMore >>
In a step toward possible sainthood, the remains of a former slave have been moved to a Catholic cathedral in Denver so people can more easily honor her and pray for her helpMore >>
In a step toward possible sainthood, the remains of a former slave have been moved to a Catholic cathedral in Denver so people can more easily honor her and pray for her helpMore >>
Kevin Spacey is being very tight-lipped about his plans as host of Sunday night's Tony Awards, saying 'Everything's on the table.'More >>
Kevin Spacey is being very tight-lipped about his plans as host of Sunday night's Tony Awards, saying 'Everything's on the table.'More >>
A jury that heard seven hours of testimony from a woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her may soon hear statements he made in an earlier depositionMore >>
A jury that heard seven hours of testimony from a woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her may soon hear statements he made in an earlier depositionMore >>
President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement could accelerate damage to his family's real estate empire in the coming decades, especially his properties that lie just feet from the encroaching sea in low-lying South FloridaMore >>
President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement could accelerate damage to his family's real estate empire in the coming decades, especially his properties that lie just feet from the encroaching sea in low-lying South FloridaMore >>