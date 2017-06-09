Kimball 1st IndyCar pole comes with record run at Texas

(AP Photo/Larry Papke). Marco Andretti sits in his car on pit road during an IndyCar auto race practice session at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas.

(AP Photo/Larry Papke). Tony Kanaan of Brazil sits in his car on pit road during an IndyCar auto race practice session at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Driver Charlie Kimball, right, celebrates with members of the crew after winning the pole position for an IndyCar auto race at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Drive Charlie Kimball poses with the pole aware in victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimball will start in the pole position with Scott Dixon in the second spot for Saturday's s...

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Drive Charlie Kimball poses with the pole aware in victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimball will start in the pole position with Scott Dixon in the second spot for Saturday's s...

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Charlie Kimball has earned his first IndyCar Series pole with a two-lap average speed of 222.556 mph at the repaved and reconfigured Texas Motor Speedway.

Kimball's run Friday was more than 3 mph faster than the previous the two-lap qualifying record at Texas. Will Power averaged 219.182 mph four years ago. Kimball's first pole comes in his 109th career start.

Series points leader Scott Dixon will start on the front row Saturday night alongside his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate. Dixon's qualifying average was 222.516 mph.

Alexander Rossi qualified third, ahead of Tony Kanaan and Tristan Vautier, who is filling in for injured Sebastien Bourdais.

Graham Rahal, the defending Texas winner who last weekend won both races in Detroit, will start 11th at the 1 1/2-mile Texas track.

