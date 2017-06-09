Kentucky State Cornhole Championships coming to Louisville

One of America's favorite backyard games is getting competitive this weekend in Kentucky. (Source: ACO)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of America's favorite backyard games is getting competitive this weekend in Kentucky.

The American Cornhole Organization is holding its Kentucky State Championships Friday and Saturday at the American Legion #180 in Louisville.

The Championships include several invents including a doubles airmail tournament, multiple blind draw tournaments and divisions for all ages.

Cost of entry is $10 for seniors, juniors and womens divisions, doubles tournament entries cost $30 per team.

The Main event Single and Doubles will cost $30 per player.

Prizes include cast, custom jerseys and a Golden Ticket to the World Championships of Cornhole in Owensboro next month.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 2 found dead in NKY home after murder-suicide, police say

+ Kentucky Senate President issues statement on UofL Foundation audit

+ READ: Former Ramsey assistant's statement on UofL audit: 'It is riddled with inaccuracies'

Players do not have to be ACO members to come play.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Friday and 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Here's the complete schedule:

Friday June 9th – Gates open at 6:00PM

6:00PM – Registration for Doubles Airmail Tournament and $20 Blind Draw

6:30PM – Registration for $5 Mini Blind Draw

7:30PM – Bags fly for Doubles Airmail Tournament and $20 Blind Draw

NOTE: $5 Mini Blind Draw will start as soon as first bracket fills up



Saturday June 10th – Gates open at 9:00AM

9:00AM – 10:00AM – Registration for Seniors, Juniors, and Womens

10:15AM – Bags fly for Seniors, Juniors, and Womens

9:00AM – 12:00PM Registration for Singles and Doubles

12:00PM – Bags fly for Doubles

NOTE: Singles will start immediately following conclusion of Doubles tournament

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.